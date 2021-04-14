Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNHBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,691. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

