NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NightFood stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 194,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
NightFood Company Profile
