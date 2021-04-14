NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NightFood stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 194,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

