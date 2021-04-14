Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.45

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Cortex has a total market cap of $113.25 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00688774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

