Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

