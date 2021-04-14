Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

