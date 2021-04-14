Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Drops By 96.2%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 480,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,883. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.