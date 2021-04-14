Persistence Price Tops $3.64 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005762 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $33.84 million and $971,244.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00688774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

