Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Guess’ posted earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 439,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

