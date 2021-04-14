Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.33. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 3,601,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.