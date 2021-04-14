DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $190,892.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $190,892.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,421.81 or 1.00104420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001112 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005117 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

