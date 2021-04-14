Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $22.45 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $376.92 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00354316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.88 or 0.03896860 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

