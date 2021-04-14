Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.23.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 129,572 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
