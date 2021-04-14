-$0.14 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,476,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.