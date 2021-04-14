Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €71.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.35 ($86.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAI shares. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €75.65 ($89.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,685,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €76.85 ($90.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €72.11 and its 200-day moving average is €59.56.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

