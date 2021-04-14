MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 342.3% in March

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 30,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0374 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

