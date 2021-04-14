MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 342.3% in March

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE:CXH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 30,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0374 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.