Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 67.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 40,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

