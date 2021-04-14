WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02.

WEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 820,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

