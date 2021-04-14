Todd Michael Wood Sells 10,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $20,866.68.

DMTK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 920,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

