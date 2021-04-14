TerraCredit Hits Market Cap of $14.28 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $14,827.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 2,967.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 496.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

