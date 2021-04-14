Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $152.03 million and $1.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,852.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $823.95 or 0.01310920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00522323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014508 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

