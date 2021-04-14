FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott Acquires 16,725 Shares

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott bought 16,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,111.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,892.71.

CVE:FLY traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.