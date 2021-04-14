BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $11,465.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

