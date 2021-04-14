Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post sales of $112.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.05 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

