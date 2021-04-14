Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on April 15th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,771. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

