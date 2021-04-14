Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 248,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

