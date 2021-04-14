VeraBank N.A. Purchases 500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 295,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

