KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) Plans to Raise $201 Million in April 22nd IPO

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) expects to raise $201 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, April 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, KnowBe4, Inc. generated $174.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.4 million. KnowBe4, Inc. has a market cap of $2.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, KKR, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Co., Piper Sandler and Truist Securities were co-managers.

KnowBe4, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to enable employees to make smarter security decisions every day. KnowBe4 developed the leading security awareness platform enabling organizations to assess, monitor and minimize the cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. We are pioneering an integrated approach to security awareness that incorporates cloud-based software, machine learning, AI, advanced analytics and insights with engaging content. We believe every organization’s greatest asset is also its greatest security risk – its people. As investments in security products grow, attackers are increasingly leveraging social engineering to circumvent the traditional layers of cybersecurity defense. Social engineering relies on the manipulation of human behavior; it can range from enlisting unsuspecting employees in schemes to defraud their employers to gaining access to systems during multi-stage cyberattacks that can result in devastating breaches. “.

KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 1014 employees. The company is located at 33 N. Garden Avenue Clearwater, FL 33755 and can be reached via phone at (855) 566-9234 or on the web at http://www.knowbe4.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.