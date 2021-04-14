Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Grows By 500.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTUAY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $118.90. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

