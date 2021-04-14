Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

