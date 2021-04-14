Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.