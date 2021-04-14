Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $21,883.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott M. Laurence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott M. Laurence sold 163 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $3,119.82.

JBLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,863. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

