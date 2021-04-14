LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $111,810.96 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

