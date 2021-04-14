Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00.

DBX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,527. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

