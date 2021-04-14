GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 506,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,030. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

