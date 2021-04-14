Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

