Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Tops $125.91 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $402.10 million and $125.91 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00266305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

