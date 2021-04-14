Wownero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,520.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 293.5% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $206,520.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

