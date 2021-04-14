Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

