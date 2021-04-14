Geeq Reaches Market Cap of $17.33 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $399,908.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

