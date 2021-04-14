$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $8.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 billion and the lowest is $7.85 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.9% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

