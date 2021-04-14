Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 171,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 662,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,432. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $141.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

