Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the March 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,998. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

