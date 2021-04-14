Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 3,411,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Anaplan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

