Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 970,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,481. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

