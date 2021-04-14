China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of CIADY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.