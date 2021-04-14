Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

