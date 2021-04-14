ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

NOW traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,225. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.35, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

