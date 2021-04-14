Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

