CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) Declares GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CYN stock remained flat at $GBX 146 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 203,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.17. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.58 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile
