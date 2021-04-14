CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) Declares GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CYN stock remained flat at $GBX 146 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 203,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.17. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.58 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

