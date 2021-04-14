Smartshare (SSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $393,868.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $2.04 million and $393,868.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

