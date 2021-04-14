VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $57.54 million and $4.50 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

