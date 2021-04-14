All Sports Reaches Market Cap of $45.80 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

